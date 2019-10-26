Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Section tournament continues in Rochester on Halloween.
1A Bracket:
#1 Mabel-Canton vs #2 Chatfield
1AA Bracket:
#1 Stewartville vs #2 Lake City
#1 Kasson-Mantorville vs #2 Cannon Falls
