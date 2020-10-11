Minnesota section soccer pairings

Section 1A Boys
All first-round matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Tuesday at 7 PM.
1. Austin vs. 16. Cotter
8. Winona vs. 9. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura
4. Lourdes vs. 13. Caledonia
5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. 12. Kasson-Mantorville
2. Dover-Eyota vs. 15. Red Wing
7. Cannon Falls vs. 10. Lake City
3. Byron vs. 14. Schaeffer Academy
6. Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. 11. Stewartville
Section 1A Girls
All first-round matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Monday at 7 PM.
1. Lourdes (BYE)
8. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura vs. 9. Red Wing
4. Dover-Eyota vs. 13. Winona
5. Kasson-Mantorville vs. 12. Austin
2. Cotter vs. 15. Schaeffer Academy
3. Byron vs. 14. Caledonia
6. Stewartville vs. 11. Lake City
Section 1AA Boys
All matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Thursday
1. Northfield vs. 8. Farmington
4. Mayo vs. 5. New Prague
3. Century vs. 6. Lakeville South
2. Owatonna vs. 7. John Marshall
Section 1AA Girls
All matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Thursday
1. Century vs. 8. Lakeville South
4. Mayo vs. 5. Farmington
3. Northfield vs. 6. New Prague
2. Owatonna vs. 7. John Marshall