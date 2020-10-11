Minnesota section soccer pairings

Section 1A Boys

All first-round matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Tuesday at 7 PM.

1. Austin vs. 16. Cotter

8. Winona vs. 9. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

4. Lourdes vs. 13. Caledonia

5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. 12. Kasson-Mantorville

2. Dover-Eyota vs. 15. Red Wing

7. Cannon Falls vs. 10. Lake City

3. Byron vs. 14. Schaeffer Academy

6. Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs. 11. Stewartville

Section 1A Girls

All first-round matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Monday at 7 PM.

1. Lourdes (BYE)

8. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura vs. 9. Red Wing

4. Dover-Eyota vs. 13. Winona

5. Kasson-Mantorville vs. 12. Austin

2. Cotter vs. 15. Schaeffer Academy

3. Byron vs. 14. Caledonia

6. Stewartville vs. 11. Lake City

Section 1AA Boys

All matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Thursday

1. Northfield vs. 8. Farmington

4. Mayo vs. 5. New Prague

3. Century vs. 6. Lakeville South

2. Owatonna vs. 7. John Marshall

Section 1AA Girls

All matchups will take place at the higher seed's facility on Thursday

1. Century vs. 8. Lakeville South

4. Mayo vs. 5. Farmington

3. Northfield vs. 6. New Prague

2. Owatonna vs. 7. John Marshall