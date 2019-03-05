Updated section tournament brackets
1A:
#1 Spring Grove vs #8 Houston 3/5
#4 Hayfield vs #5 Blooming Prairie 3/5
#2 Randolph vs #3 Rushford-Peterson 3/9
1AA:
#1 Lake City vs #9 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3/5
#4 La Crescent-Hokah vs #5 Lourdes 3/5
#2 Caledonia vs #6 St. Charles 3/9
Related Content
- Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday
- Prep basketball highlights and scores from Monday; Iowa playoff basketball
- Minnesota volleyball section playoffs highlights from Wednesday
- Playoff basketball scores/highlights from Monday, February 26th
- Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday
- Prep basketball highlights from Monday
- Saturday's Playoff Football Highlights
- Minnesota section football playoff highlights; Osage vs. Forest City volleyball
- Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch
- Saturday's wrestling sectional highlights
Scroll for more content...