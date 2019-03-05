Clear
Section playoff basketball highlights from Monday

1A and 1AA playoffs are in full swing as teams hoped to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Updated section tournament brackets

1A:

#1 Spring Grove vs #8 Houston 3/5

#4 Hayfield vs #5 Blooming Prairie 3/5

#2 Randolph vs #3 Rushford-Peterson 3/9

1AA:

#1 Lake City vs #9 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3/5

#4 La Crescent-Hokah vs #5 Lourdes 3/5

#2 Caledonia vs #6 St. Charles 3/9

Community Events