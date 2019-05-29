Section of Zumbro River Trail closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Zumbro River Trail near the Highway 14/12th Street SW underpass has been closed.
The Rochester Public Works Department says recent rainfalls have “severely” undermined a section of the path and repair work will likely not start until mid- to late-June.
No detour will be in place and pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to be careful using alternate routes.
