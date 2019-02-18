Clear
Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

The path to a state championship becomes more clear.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Girls basketball seedings:

1A:

1. Grand Meadow

2. Goodhue

3. Hayfield

4. Lyle-Pacelli

5. Fillmore Central

6. Kingsland

7. Houston

8. Blooming Prairie 

9. Randolph

10. Alden-Conger

11. Spring Grove

12. Southland

13. Wabasha-Kellogg

14. Mabel-Canton

15. LeRoy-Ostrander

16. Rushford-Peterson

17. Schaeffer Academy

18. Lanesboro

19. Bethlehem Academy

1AA:

1. Lake City

2. Caledonia

3. Lourdes

4. Cotter

5. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

6. Stewartville

7. Dover-Eyota

8. St. Charles

9. Planview-Elgin-Millville

10. Pine Island

11. Triton

12. Byron

13. Kenyon-Wanamingo

14. La Crescent-Hokah

15. Lewiston-Altura

16. Cannon Falls or Chatfield (Play-in game on Tuesday to decide seed)

1A boy's hockey

1. Mankato East/Loyola

2. Minnesota River

3. Albert Lea

4. Lourdes/Dover-Eyota

5. Mankato West 

6. Faribault

7. Austin

8. Waseca

9. Winona 

10. La Crescent-Hokah

1AA

1. Hastings

2. Lakeville North

3. Century

4. Lakeville South

5. Mayo 

6. Owatonna

7. Farmington

8. John Marshall

9. Austin

