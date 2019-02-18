Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girl's basketball & boy's hockey

Girls basketball seedings:
1A:
1. Grand Meadow
2. Goodhue
3. Hayfield
4. Lyle-Pacelli
5. Fillmore Central
6. Kingsland
7. Houston
8. Blooming Prairie
9. Randolph
10. Alden-Conger
11. Spring Grove
12. Southland
13. Wabasha-Kellogg
14. Mabel-Canton
15. LeRoy-Ostrander
16. Rushford-Peterson
17. Schaeffer Academy
18. Lanesboro
19. Bethlehem Academy
1AA:
1. Lake City
2. Caledonia
3. Lourdes
4. Cotter
5. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6. Stewartville
7. Dover-Eyota
8. St. Charles
9. Planview-Elgin-Millville
10. Pine Island
11. Triton
12. Byron
13. Kenyon-Wanamingo
14. La Crescent-Hokah
15. Lewiston-Altura
16. Cannon Falls or Chatfield (Play-in game on Tuesday to decide seed)
1A boy's hockey
1. Mankato East/Loyola
2. Minnesota River
3. Albert Lea
4. Lourdes/Dover-Eyota
5. Mankato West
6. Faribault
7. Austin
8. Waseca
9. Winona
10. La Crescent-Hokah
1AA
1. Hastings
2. Lakeville North
3. Century
4. Lakeville South
5. Mayo
6. Owatonna
7. Farmington
8. John Marshall
9. Austin
