ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Century Panthers and Dodge County Wildcats' seasons came to a close Saturday as both teams fell in the semifinals of the section tournament.
Top-seeded Lakeville South defeated Century 5-1 in the 1AA tournament. Dodge County fell to fourth-seeded Mankato East in 1A.
Related Content
- Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday
- Saturday's wrestling sectional highlights
- Section baseball highlights from Saturday
- Section volleyball highlights from Saturday
- Section wrestling highlights from Saturday
- Thursday's Section hockey highlights and scores
- Tuesday's basketball highlights and section hockey scores
- Thursday hockey highlights
- Section Football Championship Highlights from Saturday
- Section baseball playoff highlights from Saturday
Scroll for more content...