Section basketball highlights from Thursday

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 68, Duluth Marshall 58
Annandale 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 57
Ashby 76, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 67
Bemidji 75, Detroit Lakes 51
Breck 56, Heritage Christian Academy 43
Buffalo 56, Minneapolis Southwest 37
Cloquet 82, Crosby-Ironton 68
Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 44
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 70, Northland 68
Hermantown 83, Chisago Lakes 65
Hutchinson 49, Litchfield 45
Jackson County Central 101, New Ulm 86
Kaleidoscope Charter 92, North Lakes Academy 60
LILA 102, Groves Academy 61
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Tri-City United 40
Lakeview Christian Academy 62, McGregor 50
Legacy Christian 81, Metro Schools College Prep 28
Marshall 59, Watertown, S.D. 36
Mesabi East 67, International Falls 65
Minnehaha Academy 66, Minneapolis North 55
Rogers 53, St. Cloud Tech 51
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Hope Academy 54
St. Agnes 64, Community of Peace 54
St. John's Prep 61, Rush City 60
St. Paul Central 77, Orono 69
St. Paul Highland Park 78, Minneapolis Roosevelt 63
Staples-Motley 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38
Waconia 64, Delano 57
West Lutheran 78, Lincoln International 29
Worthington 72, Blue Earth Area 67
1A Section 1
Second Round
Blooming Prairie 70, United Christian 30
Grand Meadow 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 51
Hayfield 89, Fillmore Central 57
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 63, Houston 56
Randolph 69, Kingsland 42
Rushford-Peterson 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 49
Schaeffer Academy 64, Lanesboro 38
Southland 58, Spring Grove 47
2A Section 1
First Round
Caledonia 95, Winona Cotter 42
Dover-Eyota 65, La Crescent 61
Lake City 83, Triton 40
Pine Island 53, Lewiston-Altura 50
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, Cannon Falls 63
Rochester Lourdes 64, Goodhue 57
St. Charles 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56
Stewartville 75, Chatfield 61
1A Section 2
First Round
Cleveland 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 91, Sleepy Eye 67
Loyola Catholic 60, Madelia 51
St. Clair 56, United South Central 52
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 78, AC/GE 30
1A Section 3
First Round
Minneota 71, Yellow Medicine East 54
Red Rock Central 63, Edgerton 49
Wabasso 92, Canby 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 8
Quarterfinal
Elk River 69, Buffalo 34
Maple Grove 65, Brainerd 23
Moorhead 57, Rogers 54
3A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Big Lake 54, St. Francis 39
Monticello 53, Rocori 41
Willmar 69, Zimmerman 53
3A Section 8
Quarterfinal
Alexandria 57, Little Falls 18
Bemidji 58, St. Cloud Apollo 34
Detroit Lakes 48, St. Cloud Tech 44
Sartell-St. Stephen 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
2A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39
Luverne 66, Jackson County Central 45
New London-Spicer 63, Benson 28
Windom 62, Redwood Valley 51
2A Section 4
Second Round
Mounds Park Academy 64, Twin Cities Academy 41
New Life Academy 66, Nova Classical Academy 17
North Lakes Academy 47, St. Agnes 41
St. Croix Prep 56, St. Paul Academy 38
2A Section 5
First Round
Annandale 66, Breck 41
Blake 94, Brooklyn Center 33
Holy Family Catholic 66, Maple Lake 37
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 68, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55
Minneapolis Henry 85, Rockford 32
Minneapolis North 66, Maranatha Christian 60
Providence Academy 69, Metro Schools College Prep 21
Watertown-Mayer 63, Dassel-Cokato 36
2A Section 6
First Round
Albany 55, Kimball 26
Foley 49, Milaca 47
Holdingford 67, Osakis 49
Melrose 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 46
Pierz 70, Spectrum 39
Pine City 70, Rush City 36
Royalton 66, Mora 17
Sauk Centre 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 21
2A Section 7
First Round
Mesabi East 74, Eveleth-Gilbert 43
2A Section 8
Second Round
Crookston 34, East Grand Forks 28
Fergus Falls 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 42
Hawley 68, Warroad 7
Menahga 36, Frazee 30
Park Rapids 86, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75
Pelican Rapids 50, Barnesville 39
Perham 53, Breckenridge 47
Roseau 55, Thief River Falls 30
1A Section 4
Second Round
Avail Academy 53, Community of Peace 28
Hope Academy 60, Liberty Classical 27
United Christian 46, Trinity 27
West Lutheran 61, PACT Charter 40
1A Section 5
Second Round
Barnum 74, Braham 69
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 79, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
East Central 49, Swanville 40
Ogilvie 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 57
Onamia 61, Upsala 60
Pine River-Backus 71, Verndale 54
Sebeka 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Nevis 34
1A Section 6
Second Round
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 47, Brandon-Evansville 42
Hancock 50, Battle Lake 39
Henning 71, Rothsay 37
Lake Park-Audubon 70, Park Christian 49
New York Mills 51, Ada-Borup 47
Parkers Prairie 56, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 42
Underwood 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 47
West Central 62, Ashby 43
1A Section 7
Second Round
Cherry 83, Hill City/Northland 23
Chisholm 68, North Woods 53
Cook County 74, Carlton 42
Cromwell 65, Northeast Range 8
Ely 47, Bigfork 34
Littlefork-Big Falls 52, Deer River 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, Silver Bay 21
South Ridge 51, Floodwood 47
1A Section 8
Second Round
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Red Lake Falls 60
Cass Lake-Bena 73, Lake of the Woods 36
Clearbrook-Gonvick 63, Blackduck 54
Fosston 54, Win-E-Mac 40
Red Lake 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 57
Red Lake County 51, Northern Freeze 47
Stephen-Argyle 58, Sacred Heart 35
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48, Fertile-Beltrami 25
