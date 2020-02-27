Clear

Section basketball highlights from Thursday

Playoff hoop highlights from the Med City

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 68, Duluth Marshall 58

Annandale 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 57

Ashby 76, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 67

Bemidji 75, Detroit Lakes 51

Breck 56, Heritage Christian Academy 43

Buffalo 56, Minneapolis Southwest 37

Cloquet 82, Crosby-Ironton 68

Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 44

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 70, Northland 68

Hermantown 83, Chisago Lakes 65

Hutchinson 49, Litchfield 45

Jackson County Central 101, New Ulm 86

Kaleidoscope Charter 92, North Lakes Academy 60

LILA 102, Groves Academy 61

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Tri-City United 40

Lakeview Christian Academy 62, McGregor 50

Legacy Christian 81, Metro Schools College Prep 28

Marshall 59, Watertown, S.D. 36

Mesabi East 67, International Falls 65

Minnehaha Academy 66, Minneapolis North 55

Rogers 53, St. Cloud Tech 51

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 57, Hope Academy 54

St. Agnes 64, Community of Peace 54

St. John's Prep 61, Rush City 60

St. Paul Central 77, Orono 69

St. Paul Highland Park 78, Minneapolis Roosevelt 63

Staples-Motley 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38

Waconia 64, Delano 57

West Lutheran 78, Lincoln International 29

Worthington 72, Blue Earth Area 67

1A Section 1

Second Round

Blooming Prairie 70, United Christian 30

Grand Meadow 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 51

Hayfield 89, Fillmore Central 57

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 63, Houston 56

Randolph 69, Kingsland 42

Rushford-Peterson 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 49

Schaeffer Academy 64, Lanesboro 38

Southland 58, Spring Grove 47

2A Section 1

First Round

Caledonia 95, Winona Cotter 42

Dover-Eyota 65, La Crescent 61

Lake City 83, Triton 40

Pine Island 53, Lewiston-Altura 50

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, Cannon Falls 63

Rochester Lourdes 64, Goodhue 57

St. Charles 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56

Stewartville 75, Chatfield 61

1A Section 2

First Round

Cleveland 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 91, Sleepy Eye 67

Loyola Catholic 60, Madelia 51

St. Clair 56, United South Central 52

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 78, AC/GE 30

1A Section 3

First Round

Minneota 71, Yellow Medicine East 54

Red Rock Central 63, Edgerton 49

Wabasso 92, Canby 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 8

Quarterfinal

Elk River 69, Buffalo 34

Maple Grove 65, Brainerd 23

Moorhead 57, Rogers 54

3A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Big Lake 54, St. Francis 39

Monticello 53, Rocori 41

Willmar 69, Zimmerman 53

3A Section 8

Quarterfinal

Alexandria 57, Little Falls 18

Bemidji 58, St. Cloud Apollo 34

Detroit Lakes 48, St. Cloud Tech 44

Sartell-St. Stephen 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

2A Section 3

Quarterfinal

Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Luverne 66, Jackson County Central 45

New London-Spicer 63, Benson 28

Windom 62, Redwood Valley 51

2A Section 4

Second Round

Mounds Park Academy 64, Twin Cities Academy 41

New Life Academy 66, Nova Classical Academy 17

North Lakes Academy 47, St. Agnes 41

St. Croix Prep 56, St. Paul Academy 38

2A Section 5

First Round

Annandale 66, Breck 41

Blake 94, Brooklyn Center 33

Holy Family Catholic 66, Maple Lake 37

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 68, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55

Minneapolis Henry 85, Rockford 32

Minneapolis North 66, Maranatha Christian 60

Providence Academy 69, Metro Schools College Prep 21

Watertown-Mayer 63, Dassel-Cokato 36

2A Section 6

First Round

Albany 55, Kimball 26

Foley 49, Milaca 47

Holdingford 67, Osakis 49

Melrose 67, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

Pierz 70, Spectrum 39

Pine City 70, Rush City 36

Royalton 66, Mora 17

Sauk Centre 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 21

2A Section 7

First Round

Mesabi East 74, Eveleth-Gilbert 43

2A Section 8

Second Round

Crookston 34, East Grand Forks 28

Fergus Falls 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 42

Hawley 68, Warroad 7

Menahga 36, Frazee 30

Park Rapids 86, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 75

Pelican Rapids 50, Barnesville 39

Perham 53, Breckenridge 47

Roseau 55, Thief River Falls 30

1A Section 4

Second Round

Avail Academy 53, Community of Peace 28

Hope Academy 60, Liberty Classical 27

United Christian 46, Trinity 27

West Lutheran 61, PACT Charter 40

1A Section 5

Second Round

Barnum 74, Braham 69

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 79, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

East Central 49, Swanville 40

Ogilvie 62, Hinckley-Finlayson 57

Onamia 61, Upsala 60

Pine River-Backus 71, Verndale 54

Sebeka 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Nevis 34

1A Section 6

Second Round

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 47, Brandon-Evansville 42

Hancock 50, Battle Lake 39

Henning 71, Rothsay 37

Lake Park-Audubon 70, Park Christian 49

New York Mills 51, Ada-Borup 47

Parkers Prairie 56, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 42

Underwood 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 47

West Central 62, Ashby 43

1A Section 7

Second Round

Cherry 83, Hill City/Northland 23

Chisholm 68, North Woods 53

Cook County 74, Carlton 42

Cromwell 65, Northeast Range 8

Ely 47, Bigfork 34

Littlefork-Big Falls 52, Deer River 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, Silver Bay 21

South Ridge 51, Floodwood 47

1A Section 8

Second Round

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 71, Red Lake Falls 60

Cass Lake-Bena 73, Lake of the Woods 36

Clearbrook-Gonvick 63, Blackduck 54

Fosston 54, Win-E-Mac 40

Red Lake 77, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 57

Red Lake County 51, Northern Freeze 47

Stephen-Argyle 58, Sacred Heart 35

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 48, Fertile-Beltrami 25

Community Events