Section baseball highlights from Saturday

Which team will make it to the Section Finals this Tuesday?

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Section baseball finals:

1A: Hayfield vs Spring Grove (5 p.m. at Riverland Community College)

-Spring Grove needs to defeat Hayfield twice

1AA: Caledonia vs La Crescent-Hokah (5 p.m. at Mayo Field)

-La Crescent-Hokah needs to defeat Caledonia twice

1AAA: Austin vs Albert Lea (5 p.m. at Marcusen Park)

-Albert Lea needs to defeat Austin twice

