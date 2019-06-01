Section baseball highlights from Saturday

Section baseball finals:

1A: Hayfield vs Spring Grove (5 p.m. at Riverland Community College)

-Spring Grove needs to defeat Hayfield twice

1AA: Caledonia vs La Crescent-Hokah (5 p.m. at Mayo Field)

-La Crescent-Hokah needs to defeat Caledonia twice

1AAA: Austin vs Albert Lea (5 p.m. at Marcusen Park)

-Albert Lea needs to defeat Austin twice