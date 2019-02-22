Section 1AA swimming finals

Section 1AA finals:
1. Mayo: 397 points
2. Lakeville North: 348 points
3. Century: 316 points
4. Farmington: 299 points
5. Lakeville South: 275 points
6. John Marshall: 190 points
7. Hastings: 153 points
8. Owatonna: 102 points
