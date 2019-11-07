Results: https://cleanentries.com/mlive.aspx?id={04EA1773-15B8-45A3-AACB-069EAFA71E16}
Related Content
- Section 1AA diving finals
- Section 1AA swimming finals
- Section 1AA Football Championship: Chatfield vs Caledonia
- Section brackets released; 1A & 1AA girls basketball & boys hockey
- Minnesota section wrestling finals
- Minnesota individual section wrestling finals
- Firefighters dive in for water rescue training
- STATE BOUND: Lyle-Pacelli and Byron girls win section final
- Section tournament highlights; local teams advance to the finals
- Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section finals, others advance
Scroll for more content...