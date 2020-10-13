Secretary of State cautions Minnesotans to expect election night to be different this year

ST PAUL, Minn. - When you cast your vote on November 3rd, it is highly likely you will not learn the final results before you go to bed that night, or even the next morning.

Because this is an election like no other, and we're in a once in a century pandemic, Secretary of State Steve Simon says election night is going to be different than we're used to.

There are a few key differences this year. The legislature is now allowing election judges to get into mail-in votes 14 days before the election, and allowing extra time for local jurisdictions to count ballots. Mail in votes can be sent in up to November 3rd, as long as it arrives by the 10th. If we don't have immediate results, Simon says that is by design.

"This is the plan. This is not the result of someone's laziness or screw-up or falling down on the job, or failing to plan ahead. So when citizens see on election night we don't have 100% of the results in, it is literally by design. This is the plan, and its not evidence that anyone is hiding or concealing or rigging or stealing," explains Simon.

There's roughly 3,000 polling places in the state and roughly 3 million voters expected. That means about 1,000 people per polling place. Fom a public health standpoint, the Secretary of State's office is asking for the public to help mitigate risk and try to get that number down by options such as early absentee or mail-in voting.

1.3 million Minnesotans have already voted by mail so far.