Secretary of Defense considering mandatory vaccination for troops

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Monday he will submit a waiver to President Joe Biden, asking for authorization to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all soldiers.

Austin aims to make the request by mid-September.

Austin is only making the request because the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any of the vaccines so far.

If the FDA approves the COVID-19 vaccine series before Austin's mid-September deadline, then he will not need authorization from President Biden.

Local veteran Jim Crawley said vaccinations are nothing new for the military.

"Back then the corpsmen would line up on each side and shoot you in both arms as they walk down. You got shots throughout boot camp and then of course in the Marine Corps. When it came time for shots, you just got them," Crawley said.

Currently, over one million active troops are fully vaccinated.