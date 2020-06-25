Secondhand retailers seeing a boost in shoppers post-pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been shopping at a secondhand clothing store since places have started reopening in Minnesota it turns out you're not alone.

According to a study from MarketWatch online secondhand retail shopping is set to grow 27% this year with offline secondhand retailers also seeing a boost.

Assistant manager Monica Payan at Clothes Mentor says with many shoppers feeling the financial strain post-pandemic, shifting through racks as a bargain hunting consumer is becoming increasing popular.

She explained, "Our dressing rooms are actually open. Shoppers have been trying on, they've been saying a lot of places don't have the dressing rooms open so there's definitely a huge increase in secondhand clothing flying off the shelves. We're trying to keep up with the inventory from our customers to sell to us just to put on the floor right away for them."

Consumers are also finding ways to make money while being sustainable by selling their gently used items to secondhand retailers as well.

If you'd like to check-out the full study you can click here.