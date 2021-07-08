Secondary road department working with farmers to reduce accidents at rural intersections

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the corn crop getting some much needed rainfall, the stalks have grown so much that it's become a bit of a challenge to see around all the growth at some rural intersections.

To help reduce potential accidents, Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings' department encourages farmers and property owners at the most notable blind corners to plant their end rows at an angle and remove obstructions like trees, windbreaks and unused buildings away from intersections, as well as mowing weeds in rights-of-way, to form what are called sight distance triangles.

"We understand they need as many acres of corn and beans as possible, and sometimes we can work something out and leave an area unplanted, whether we help recoup the cost, or a mutually beneficial agreement. It's definitely a problem this time of year every year."

The secondary road department regularly assesses intersections near permanent obstructions like certain buildings or hills that can't be moved, and will add extra signage warning of an upcoming intersection, as well as adding reflectors on signs for drivers to see better. In addition, there have been discussions to add LED or flashing stop signs to some intersections as a last resort, though cost, effectiveness and vandalism do raise some concerns.

"The blinking yield and stop signs should be used in the most extreme situations so that they're more rare and they catch people's attention more, it would make them more effective. But if we had too many out, people won't respect the signs as much as they should."

With some secondary roads that only see roughly 15 cars a day being used more often, including areas around detours, his office has seen the uptick in vehicles, even ahead of the start of harvest. Billings advises drivers who may not be familiar with back roads to follow signed detour routes, and for farmers to use with gravel roads as opposed to pavement if possible.

"People have a hard time knowing what to do when a combine with its cornhead on it is coming down the road at you, you're not quite sure if you're supposed to get out of the way or they are. It's safer, if at all possible, to avoid paved roads and we ask the farmers if at all possible to avoid driving on those with their large equipment as well. In general, that's what happens."

Billings advises drivers who may be unfamiliar with rural driving and uncontrolled intersections (that is, without stop or yield signs) to yield or come to a complete stop.