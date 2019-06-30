Clear

Second woman sentenced for Hancock County drug bust

Hailey Young Hailey Young

Both received probation.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 8:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A second woman is sentenced for a January drug bust.

Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, received a deferred judgement, three to five years of supervised probation, and a $250 civil penalty. She pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation. If she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.


Rachel Harken

Young and Rachel Mae Harken were arrested after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and ammunition, and items associated with drug distribution.

Harken pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a conviction felon. She got up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three to five years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

Image

Rudd celebrates 150 years

Image

Mason City continues strong week, defeats St. Ansgar

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Image

Cattle rescued from flood water

Image

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Community Events