Second woman sentenced for Hancock County drug bust

GARNER, Iowa – A second woman is sentenced for a January drug bust.

Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, received a deferred judgement, three to five years of supervised probation, and a $250 civil penalty. She pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation. If she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.



Young and Rachel Mae Harken were arrested after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and ammunition, and items associated with drug distribution.

Harken pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a conviction felon. She got up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and three to five years of probation.