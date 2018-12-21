Second trial set in Olmsted County child porn case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another trial is scheduled in an Olmsted County child porn case.

Adam Lee Reitz, 28 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Friday to 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, use of a minor in a sexual performance, dissemination of child porn, possession of child porn, and child endangerment. Reitz and Shahla Marie Thompson, 26 of Rochester, are accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10 and distributing child pornography.

Court documents state the abuse happened between August 2017 and July 2018 and resulted in the victim taking methamphetamine.

Thompson is charged with aiding and abetting 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, use of a minor in a sexual performance, dissemination and possession of child porn, and child endangerment.

Reitz is set to stand trial on June 10, 2019. Thompson’s trial is to begin on April 29, 2019.