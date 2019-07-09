Second trial scheduled in Rochester murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new trial date is set in a fatal Rochester shooting.

Alexander William Weiss, 26 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd degree murder for the January 2018 death of Muhammed Rahim. Authorities say Weiss shot Rahim after a traffic accident and a trial that began April 30 ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

According to online court documents, a second trial is now scheduled to begin on October 14.

Weiss claimed on the stand his shooting of Rahim was an act of self-defense while Olmsted County prosecutors called Weiss’ decision to shoot “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”