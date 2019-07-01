Second teen going to prison for Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa. – A second teenager is going to prison for a violent North Iowa home invasion.

Authorities say three teens entered a Mason City woman’s home on December 17, 2018. Police say the woman was choked until she passed out and the three stole her jewelry and home electronics.



Camden Nicholson

Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 17 of Mason City pleaded guilty to 2nd degree robbery and was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars. He must also pay restitution to his victim. Jaskiel was 16 at the time of the crime but was prosecuted as an adult.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17 of Moody, Alabama, previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree robbery and was also sentenced to a decade in prison.

The third defendant was 15 years old when the crime happened and is being dealt with in juvenile court, which does not make information about cases available to the public.