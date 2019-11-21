MASON CITY, Iowa – Police have identified a second person involved in a drive-by shooting in Mason City.
Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold Hill, Oregon, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon for shots fired on June 21, 2018, in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue. Police identified him as the driver in the incident and said a passenger in Wilson’s vehicle fired a gun at another occupied vehicle. Wilson was arrested in Oregon and extradited back to Iowa on November 16.
Jacob Wilson
The Mason City Police Department is now identifying a second suspect in the drive-by shooting as Robert Lewis Buckner, 28 of Mason City. An arrest warrant for intimidation with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Buckner and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Mason City police or their local law enforcement agency.
Related Content
- Second suspect identified in Mason City drive-by shooting
- UPDATE: Suspect identified in Mason City gunfire
- UPDATE: Motorcyclist in Mason City crash identified
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- Arrest made in Mason City drive-by shooting
- Shooting investigation underway in Mason City
- Residents react to Mason City shooting
- Mason City police investigating two September shootings
- UPDATE: Police identify people in Mason City crash
- Mason City Police Department needs help in identifying person