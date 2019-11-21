Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge temporarily stops execution of north Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Second suspect identified in Mason City drive-by shooting

Man from Oregon arrested for being the driver.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police have identified a second person involved in a drive-by shooting in Mason City.

Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold Hill, Oregon, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon for shots fired on June 21, 2018, in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue. Police identified him as the driver in the incident and said a passenger in Wilson’s vehicle fired a gun at another occupied vehicle. Wilson was arrested in Oregon and extradited back to Iowa on November 16.


Jacob Wilson

The Mason City Police Department is now identifying a second suspect in the drive-by shooting as Robert Lewis Buckner, 28 of Mason City. An arrest warrant for intimidation with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Buckner and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Mason City police or their local law enforcement agency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DRIVERS FINDING WAYS AROUND HANDS-FREE LAW

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

New clinic opens

Image

Teen panel talks vaping

Image

2 from New Richland killed in Dodge County crash

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Why will temperatures fall so quickly today?

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Community Events