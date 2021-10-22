Clear
Second set of Iowa legislative redistricting maps set for a vote next week

Legislators will decide next Thursday whether to approve the new maps for the Iowa State Senate, House and U.S. House of Representatives

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 1:16 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Every 10 years, the U.S. Census updates our population numbers, and that results in changing legislative districts.

Each map, including the Iowa state Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives, is drawn up by the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency, and has to meet certain criteria based on population, contiguousness and compactness. After the first set of maps was rejected by legislators, a second set of maps was released Thursday morning, and will be voted on by legislators next week.

State Senator Amanda Ragan has grown accustomed to changing district lines. 

"I've had a different district every time I've run in the 10 years and the redistricting. The first year it was two different districts because it was a special election."

The first proposal of maps expanded her district to Algona, but removed Clear Lake. The second proposal shows her district would change to include Worth, Mitchell and a portion of Floyd Counties, in addition to Cerro Gordo County.

"The last map had me in a new territory, and this one brings me back to some familiar faces, which is really great too." 

Gerrymandering of districts in some states, including Texas, has resulted in criticism. Iowa, though, appears to be taking a far more neutral approach through the state-run Legislative Services Agency.

"When you're looking at gerrymandering, you run the risk of disenfranchising voters. What we're there to do is represent voters."

State Senator Dennis Guth is also seeing changes with his district in the new proposal. The new map would add Franklin, Hamilton, Humboldt, and a sliver of northern Story Counties, and would retain Wright County, but would remove Winnebago, Kossuth and Emmet Counties.

"My new district is slightly smaller in area. It has five counties plus a little sliver, but we don't have Kossuth with the double size. I may be a third of a county smaller than what I was before in land area."

The first proposal would have expanded his district to include a large portion of Cerro Gordo County, as well as retaining Winnebago County.

"This one is a more rural area like I have now. I think it'll be fairly similar to what I've got for constituents at the current time."

No matter the size of his district, Senator Guth says he's looking to represent his constituents.

"It's a blessing as you go through all of that to meet people, and get to know their concerns and what they would like to see in their government."

If the updated proposals are approved next Thursday, the new district lines are set to go into effect beginning with the 2022 election for the 118th General Assembly. If they are rejected, the Legislative Services Agency will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended on the legislative floor.

To find if your residence will be affected by the updated district maps, click here.

