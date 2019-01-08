Second sentencing set in Freeborn County kidnapping

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A second man is now due to be sentenced for a Freeborn County kidnapping.

Cody Hanson and Kenneth Nelson were accused of abducting a man in July 2017. Authorities say the victim was sleeping in his vehicle when Hanson and Nelson attacked him, tied him up, and drove him to Albert Lea. That’s where the man was able to escape and call for help.



Hanson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Nelson’s trial for kidnapping, 1st degree aggravated robbery, and false imprisonment was scheduled to begin Tuesday. Online court records state his sentencing is now set for March 1.