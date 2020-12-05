Second sentence over violent Floyd County robberys

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A final sentence is issued over multiple violent robberies in Floyd County.

Tressa Jo Lloyd, 32 of Charles City, has been given five years of probation and must pay restitution after pleading guilty to two counts of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and ongoing criminal conduct.

Authorities say Lloyd and Christopher Emmanuel Harris of Charles City robbed one man on February 22, threatened a man with a knife and robbed him on February 27, then assaulted another man and stole his vehicle on March 1.

Harris previously pleaded guilty to the same charges as Lloyd and was also sentenced to five years of probation.