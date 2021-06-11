Second sentence over 'large' amount of meth found in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down for a big drug bust in Worth County.

Alexander Jordan Kew, 28 of Cedar Rapids, has been given seven days in jail and ordered to pay $830 in restitution. Kew pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-1st offense, eluding, and driving while barred.

Kew and Constance Myah Jennings of Corwith were arrested on October 27, 2020, after an attempted traffic stop on Highway 65 turned into a chase to Villa Woods Apartments. Authorities said they found a "large" amount of methamphetamine and a .357 revolver were found in Kew and Jennings' vehicle.

Jennings previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and was given two days of jail time and a $250 fine.