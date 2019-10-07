Second sentence over five pounds of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is handed down a year after an Olmsted County drug bust.

Tina Marie Crowson, 34 of Stewartville, received seven years of supervised probation Monday and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community work service.



Crowson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession for a traffic stop at the interchange of Highway 63 and Interstate 90 in early October 2018. Law enforcement says five pounds of meth were found in the trunk of the vehicle and more meth was found after a search of Crowson’s home.

Two others were arrested in this incident:

Cody Pagenhart of Rochester pleaded guilty to an aggravated controlled substance crime and was sentenced to nine years and two months in prison.

Sean Crowson is scheduled to stand trial February 3, 2020, on charges of 1st degree aggravated controlled substance crime, importing a controlled substance across state borders, storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult, child endangerment, and possession of ammunition or a firearm as a drug user.