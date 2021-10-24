Second sentence issued for rash of Osage burglaries

OSAGE, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down for a string of burglaries in Mitchell County.

Amanda Sue Smith, 26 of Osage, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and has been given three to five years of supervised probation. Nine other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Smith has received a deferred judgment, so this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

Law enforcement says Smith and Zebulon Rosendahl of Osage were responsible for multiple crimes in Osage starting on July 6 and continuing through October 3.

Rosendahl previously pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of possession of burglar tools. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.