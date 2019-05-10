Clear
Second sentence issued for Sun Tan City robbery

Dushawn Minor Dushawn Minor

Employee was pistol whipped in December 2017.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second man convicted of robbing Sun Tan City is going to prison.

Police say Dushawn Lee Minor and Byron Rush robbed the business on December 28, 2017, pistol whipping an employee and inflicting minor head injuries.

Minor, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree aggravated robbery and was sentenced Friday to nine years behind bars, with credit for 412 days already served. Minor must also pay $750 in restitution.

Rush pleaded guilty to robbing Sun Tan City and another robbery and received six and ½ years in prison.

