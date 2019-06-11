Second sentence in violent Olmsted County robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence in a violent robbery brings more probation.

Kaylee Anne Vartanian, 20 of Stewartville, has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of aiding an offender. She will also have to perform 75 hours of community work service.

Police say Vartanian and Mitchell Neil Winslow attacked and robbed a 20-year-old man after he got into a car on June 15, 2018. They were accused of choking the man, stealing his money and cell phone, then tossing him out of the car.

Winslow pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery and was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.