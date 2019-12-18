Clear
Second sentence in rural North Iowa burglary

Chad Wolfe (left) and Nicole Cooper (right)

Both defendants get probation.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down in a Cerro Gordo County burglary.

Chad Arlin Wolfe, 44 of Mason City, has been given five years of probation and ordered to pay a $250 surcharge as well as restitution to his victim.

Law enforcement says Wolfe broke into a home in the 19000 block of 290th Street on August 20 and stole over $1,500 worth of items. That happened as Wolfe’s co-conspirator Nicole Cooper, 43 of Mason City, was meeting with the home’s owner at a bar.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-3rd of subsequent offense. Cooper previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft and was given five years of supervised probation.

