Second sentence in back-to-back Bremer County burglaries

WAVERLY, Iowa – A second sentence is handed out in a pair of back-to-back Bremer County burglaries.

Allison Marie McPherson, 32 of Waterloo, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation for pleading guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Law enforcement says McPherson and Dylan Stull were accused of a burglary in the 2700 block of Midway Avenue on February 2. Stull previously pleaded guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary, carrying weapons, and possession of burglar’s tools. He received four years of supervised probation.

Trials are still pending for Jerred Russell Clos and Richard Lusher. They are accused of burglarizing a building in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue in Sumner on February 1. Clos’ trial for 3rd degree burglary is scheduled to start on January 7, 2021. Lusher’s trial for 3rd degree burglary is set to begin on December 3.