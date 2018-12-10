Second sentence in GameStop robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second video game store robber is going to prison.
Jacob Anthony Meier and Ali Joshua Jalil Robida, both of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault in the February 19 robbery of the GameStop store in Rochester. Law enforcement says a store employee was hit in the head with a hammer and seriously injured while Meier and Robida got away with about $1,000 in merchdise.
Ali Robida
Meier, 19, was sentenced Monday to eight years and two months in prison, with credit for 293 days already served.
Robida, 20, was previously sentenced to seven years and two months in prison, with credit for 220 days already served.
