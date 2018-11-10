Second sentence in Cold Stone Creamery robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second man convicted of robbing the Cold Stone Creamery in Rochester is sentenced.
Authorities say Keshawn Judaryll Howell Jr. and Andres Robert Green used a pellet gun to rob the store just as it was about to close on February 5. Two employees were held at gunpoint while Howell and Green got away with the cash in the register.
Andres Green
Howell, 18 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery and was ordered Wednesday to spend 10 years on supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. Howell must also pay $200 in restitution.
Green pleaded guilty to simple robbery in May was received the same sentence.
