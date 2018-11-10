Clear

Second sentence in Cold Stone Creamery robbery

Keshawn Howell Keshawn Howell

Two men pleaded guilty to using a pellet gun to make off with cash.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 3:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The second man convicted of robbing the Cold Stone Creamery in Rochester is sentenced.

Authorities say Keshawn Judaryll Howell Jr. and Andres Robert Green used a pellet gun to rob the store just as it was about to close on February 5. Two employees were held at gunpoint while Howell and Green got away with the cash in the register.


Andres Green

Howell, 18 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of simple robbery and was ordered Wednesday to spend 10 years on supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. Howell must also pay $200 in restitution.

Green pleaded guilty to simple robbery in May was received the same sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events