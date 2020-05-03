Second sentence in 2018 Worth County drug arrests

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second sentence is finally handed out in a case involving methamphetamine and stolen coin dispensers.

Samantha Renee Linaman, 29 of Kenyon, MN, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and received a deferred judgment. She will spend up to five years on supervised probation and must pay a $625 civil penalty. If she fulfills all the terms of her probation, this conviction will be wiped from Linaman’s record.

She was arrested along with Benjamin Blaschka after a traffic stop in October 2018 in Worth County. Law enforcement says there was a large amount of methamphetamine in their vehicle, along with a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglars tools, and three coin dispensers from vending machines at a Northwood business that had just been robbed.

Blaschka previously pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced to up to five year in prison.