Second sentence handed down for Oronoco car chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car chase through Oronoco that ended at gunpoint produces a second criminal sentence.

Natasha Adell Johnson, 28 of Rochester, was given three years of supervised probation Monday and ordered to either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson led deputies on a chase on October 3, 2019, that saw Johnson drive into a ditch to avoid spike strips placed on the road. She was eventually forced to stop near 7th St. and the West Frontage Road and everyone was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

A passenger, James Michael Kenyon of Lanesboro, previously pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer and was given three years of probation and ordered to pay $2,892.55 in restitution.

Johnson pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and got a stay of imposition, which will reduce this felony conviction to a misdemeanor if Johnson successfully completes her sentence.