Second sentence for man convicted of Rochester bar assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man already behind bars for a Rochester bar fight gets more prison sentences.

James Lee Halverson, 39, has been given one year and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and DWI. Authorities say Halverson drove away from an attempted traffic stop on April 30, 2020, crashed into a dirt pile, and had to be tackled by law enforcement. Halverson was accused of spitting on one of the officers while yelling “corona!”

Halverson was sentenced in April to five years and 11 months behind bars for attacking someone at Dooley’s Pub on May 8, 2019. He was found guilty of second- and third-degree assault.

All of Halverson’s prison sentences will be served at the same time, so he won’t spend additional days in prison.