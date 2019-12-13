Second sentence for illegal drugs found near a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second woman is convicted in a case of illegal drugs stored near a child.

Amber Marie Hollenbach, 33 of West Concord, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 30 years of supervised probation Friday. Hollenbach must also do 100 hours of community work service.



Haley Larson Haley Larson

She was arrested in December 2018 along with Haley Nicole Larson after Rochester police raided a home in the 700 block of 55th Street NE. Officers say they found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a “large amount of drug paraphernalia. The woman were found in the home with a 3-year-old child.

Larson previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and got five years of supervised probation.