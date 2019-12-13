Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Second sentence for illegal drugs found near a child

Amber Hollenbach
Amber Hollenbach

Both defendants get probation.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second woman is convicted in a case of illegal drugs stored near a child.

Amber Marie Hollenbach, 33 of West Concord, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and was sentenced to 30 years of supervised probation Friday. Hollenbach must also do 100 hours of community work service.


Haley Larson

She was arrested in December 2018 along with Haley Nicole Larson after Rochester police raided a home in the 700 block of 55th Street NE. Officers say they found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a “large amount of drug paraphernalia. The woman were found in the home with a 3-year-old child.

Larson previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and got five years of supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Looking at some colder temps in the future
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ribbon cutting at Mason City multipurpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow

Image

Hergert off to the big leagues

Image

How to avoid a pileup

Image

The cost of living

Image

Liquor sales are up..again!

Image

House fire in Austin

Image

Kmart parking lot moves forward

Image

Sean Weather 12/12

Community Events