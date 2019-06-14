Second sentence for cross-border pursuit

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is sentenced again for a cross-border high speed chase.

Michael Anthony Livingston, 32 of Albert Lea, was given 129 days in jail Friday for pleading guilty In Winnebago County District Court to misdemeanor eluding. However, since Livingston had already spent that much time behind bars, he will not have to return to jail.

Livingston was arrested after a pursuit from southern Minnesota into North Iowa on May 22, 2018, that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. He previously pleaded guilty in Freeborn County District Court to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and domestic assault. Livingston was sentenced to three year of probation on those charges.