Second sentence for chase that ended in Clear Lake crash

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced again for a cross-border car chase.

Jacob Aaron Eberly, 33 of Lake Stevens, Washington, was arrested on June 22 after authorities say he stole a car and led law enforcement on a 100 mile per hour chase from Albert Lea to Clear Lake.

Eberly pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to leaving the scene of an accident and eluding. He was sentenced to 52 days in jail and three years of probation.

He then pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in Freeborn County and was sentenced Monday to five year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $507.85 in restitution. Eberly will also have to perform 80 of community service.