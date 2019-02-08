Clear
Second sentence for assault on a teenager

Tianna Amos Tianna Amos

Two women received probation.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second woman is sentenced for attacking a teenager.

Tianna Marie Amos, 24 of Rochester, received one year of probation to the court and must pay a $400 victim surcharge Friday after pleading guilty to 5th degree assault.


Tatiano Lofton-Stewart

Law enforcement says Amos and Tatiano Lofton-Stewart forced their way inside an apartment in April 2018 and attacked a 16-year-old female.

Lofton-Stewart previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and was sentenced to a year of probation and a $400 victim surcharge.

