Second sentence for assault on a teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second woman is sentenced for attacking a teenager.

Tianna Marie Amos, 24 of Rochester, received one year of probation to the court and must pay a $400 victim surcharge Friday after pleading guilty to 5th degree assault.



Law enforcement says Amos and Tatiano Lofton-Stewart forced their way inside an apartment in April 2018 and attacked a 16-year-old female.

Lofton-Stewart previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and was sentenced to a year of probation and a $400 victim surcharge.