Second sentence for Rochester gunpoint robbery

Ashley Heckman Ashley Heckman

Third defendant to be sentenced in April.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second sentence is issued for a gunpoint robbery.

Ashley Marie Heckman, 20 of Rochester, was ordered Monday to spend 10 years on supervised probation, pay $880 in restitution, and perform 100 hours of community work service. She pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery for an August 2018 incident where authorities say Heckman, along with Jon Lockett III and Batri Ismail, robbed a man. Law enforcement says the victim was told at gunpoint to empty out his pockets, then there was a struggle where the gun was fired into the floor and the victim was hit in the head with a rake.


John Lockett

Batri Ismail

Lockett previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced 10 days in jail, 10 years of supervised probation, and either a $1,000 fine or 100 hours of community work service.

Ismail has also pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

