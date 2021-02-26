Second sentence for North Iowa car wash crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down in some North Iowa car wash thefts.

Authorities say Danielle Minea and Kyle Kuchenmeister stole from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Hampton in August and September of 2019.

Minea, 40 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief and has now been ordered to pay a $625 civil penalty and spend two years on supervised probation. Minea received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

Kuchenmeister previously pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief and was given three to five years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to complete all recommended drug abuse treatment.