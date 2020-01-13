Second sentence for New Year's Day beating in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second person is sentenced for an attack on New Year’s Day in 2019.

Maurice Hegwood, 30 of Rochester, was given three years of supervised probation Monday and ordered to either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service. Hegwood pleaded guilty to 2nd degree riot in December 2019.



Saadia Sanders Saadia Sanders

Timothy Poindexter Timothy Poindexter

Rochester police say Hegwood, Saadia Sanders, and Timothy Poindexter assaulted a man and woman when they went to pick up the woman’s two children at a home in the 700 block of 9th Avenue SE. Officers say the male victim was beaten with a shovel.

Sanders got two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to 3rd degree riot.

Poindexter, 50 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree assault and two counts of 3rd degree assault. He is scheduled to stand trial beginning February 10.