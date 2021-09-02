Second sentence for Latimer duo guilty of check forgery

MASON CITY, Iowa – The final sentence has been handed down in the case of a dead woman’s checkbook.

Lauren Alexandra Johnson, 30 of Latimer, was been given three years of supervised probation and must pay a civil penalty of $1,025 after pleading guilty to forgery.

Johnson and Tyler Mejia, 27 of Latimer, were arrested in early November 2020. Authorities say they tried to use a check belonging to a woman who died in 2016 to pay at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City. Mejia reportedly claimed it was his aunt’s check and he had permission to use it but the check was from an account that was closed in 2017.

Mejia previously pleaded guilty to forgery and also got three years of supervised probation.

Both Johnson and Mejia received deferred judgments, which means these convictions will be removed from their record if they successfully complete their sentences.