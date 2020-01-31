Second sentence for Hancock County drug bust

GARNER, Iowa – A woman caught with drugs is given probation.

Rita Louise Williams, 63 of Crystal Lake, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $315 fine. She pleaded guilty to manufacture of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Rita Williams and Kirk Williams were arrested in March 2019 after a search where law enforcement said it found methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Kirk Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in prison and given a $5,000 fine.