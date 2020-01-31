Clear

Second sentence for Hancock County drug bust

Rita Williams
Rita Williams

Man gets prison. Woman gets probation.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A woman caught with drugs is given probation.

Rita Louise Williams, 63 of Crystal Lake, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $315 fine. She pleaded guilty to manufacture of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Rita Williams and Kirk Williams were arrested in March 2019 after a search where law enforcement said it found methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Kirk Williams pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in prison and given a $5,000 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Number of children in foster care declines

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday Snow Latest

Image

John Andretti dies at 56

Image

Grizzlies set to host 'Pink the Rink' game on Saturday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Checking in with the Ronnenbergs

Image

Winter Dance Party kicks off

Image

Sports betting this weekend

Image

Sharing the story of survival

Community Events