Second sentence for Floyd County crime spree

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second sentence is handed down for a Floyd County crime spree.

Colten Lee Lindley and Jason Duane Burnett were accused of stealing two pickup trucks and a farm tractor. One of the trucks of found torn apart and on fire on a rural Floyd County road. The two were also accused of forging checks and Lindley was also charged with stealing an ATV and illegal possession of a prescription drug, while Burnett was accused of depositing over $33,000 in forged checks into his account.

Lindley, 23 of Rockford, previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct, receiving five years of probation.

Burnett, 20 of Dumont, pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree theft, and 4th degree theft. He’s now been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation.

Lindley and Burnett have also been ordered to pay restitution for their crimes.