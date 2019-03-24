Second sentence for Charles City burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The second defendant in a Floyd County burglary is going to prison.

John Paul Miller, 38 of New Hampton, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars. He was arrested in June 2018 when Charles City police said Miller and Brandyn Steveson entered two apartments without permission, then hid in one of them until ordered to leave by officers.

Police said Miller was armed with a large knife and he and Steveson also damaged some apartment doors.

Steveson was previously sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to 2nd degree burglary.

Miller and Steveson must also pay $3,263.50 in restitution for the damaged doors.