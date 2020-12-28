Second round of stimulus checks coming; $600 less than first wave

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Trump has now signed the government spending and COVID relief bill meaning a stimulus payment should soon be on its way to your bank account.

While the last round of stimulus checks passed out were $1,200 this round is $600. However, those hoping for a bigger payout may still be in luck.

The House approved a bill to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 this comes one day after the president signed the bill into law.

However political analyst Rayce Hardy says he doesn't believe the Republican-controlled Senate will pass it at this point.

He explained, "The stand alone bill on $2,000 checks that's one I believe will be dead on arrival at the Senate even if several Republicans, well it needs Republican help in the house to pass, but I don't think it will pass the Senate."

Hardy also added that because Trump waited until Sunday to approve the relief package more than 14 million Americans will lose a week's worth of unemployment benefits.

The House is also expected to consider overriding President Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The president asked lawmakers to include limits on social media companies and to get rid of provisions that allow for the re-naming of military bases that honor confederate leaders.