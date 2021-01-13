Second round of Paycheck Protection Program begins this week

KIMT NEWS 3 - The Paycheck Protection Program is back, giving businesses struggling with the pandemic a second chance to keep those workers on the payroll.

As of this week, small businesses can start applying for the PPP loans. Right now, the lowans are available through smaller community banks, but larger banks will be included on January 19th.

If your business already got PPP money the first time around, you can still apply for a second PPP loan.

There is also more flexibility on how that money can be spent. 60% has to go to payroll and the remaining 40% can go to other business expenses, like rent or utility payments. Personal protective equipment for employees can also be used with the loan money.

Dave Lentell with the U.S. Small Business Administration says there's one thing businesses should remember about the reason for the program.

"It's not necessarily designed to be a business saving program. It's designed to allow businesses to continue paying their employees, despite the economic impact of COVID," said Lentell.

Lentell also says even if your bank isn't offering the PPP loans just yet, be patient and start preparing to begin the application process for when the forgivable loan program becomes available to your lender.

The Pappajohn Center at North Iowa Area Community College can help business owners with the PPP process. You can reach them here.

More information is also available on the Small Business Administration website.