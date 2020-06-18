Second prison sentence for 2018 Rochester murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second person is going to prison for a 2018 murder in Rochester.

Keilah Shanae Parsons, 36 of Rochester, was given three years and 10 months behind bars on Thursday, with credit for 532 days already served. Parsons entered an Alford plea to aiding an offender, meaning she won’t admit guilt but will accept sentencing.



Malcolm Woods Malcolm Woods

Darien Klindworth-Woods Darien Klindworth-Woods

Parsons was accused of being one of three people involved in the September 10, 2018, fatal shooting of Brandon Arndt. Of the other two:

Malcolm Jammal Woods was convicted of 1st and 2nd degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods has pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. No sentencing date has been set.