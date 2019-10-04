Clear

Second pizza place burglar sentenced in Mower County

Garrett Lukes (left) and Brendan Johnson
Police say they stole over $1,200.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. - The case of a pizza place burglary ends with the second burglar being sentenced.

Garrett Dean Lukes, 27 of Austin, was given five years of supervised probation Friday and must also perform 40 hours of community work service. Lukes and Brendan Charles Johnson both pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary.

Austin police say Johnson was a former employee of Steve's Pizza and told Lukes how to get in and where to find the money. Officers say Lukes used a roof access hatch to enter the business in May 2018, then forced his way into an upstairs office and stole over $1,200.

Authorities say Lukes agreed to split the money with Johnson, who was previously sentenced to five years of probation and 40 hours of community service as well.

