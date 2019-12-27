Clear
Second phase of Main Avenue construction in Clear Lake beginning in 2020

Main Avenue between 14th Street and 20th Street will be getting a big overhaul.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 8:31 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A multi-million dollar road work project in clear lake will enter its second phase in 2020.

The city will begin work on the eastern portion of Main Avenue between 14th Street and 20th Street. The $2.1 million project will involve work on storm and sanitary sewers and water mains. When that is finished, the road will be resurfaced.

New 5-foot sidewalks will be installed along the road, along with a bike path.

The project will start after the 4th of July in 2020. The underground portion will wrap-up in November and the road paving will be finished by June of 2021.

Community Events